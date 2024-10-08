KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Police have launched an investigation into a track intrusion that temporarily disrupted LRT services on the Kelana Jaya Line.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed that a report has been lodged and the case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass, according to a report published in The Star today.

The disruption occurred on Monday (October 7), affecting the stretch between the Masjid Jamek and Bangsar stations.

“Trains are experiencing service disruption between Masjid Jamek and Bangsar due to a track intrusion.

“Track inspections are being conducted to locate the intruder,” RapidKL, the operator, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 7.46pm yesterday.

RapidKL later updated at 8.06pm, stating that train services had resumed as the trespassers could not be located.

“The train frequency is being regulated and will return to normal shortly,” it added.