KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Nine months after being gazetted, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, also known as Act 852, came into effect on October 1.

Although some aspects of the law will be enforced in phases, the prohibition on smoking and vaping in certain areas are applicable right now.

According to the government gazette for Act 852, there are 28 areas and places categorised as non-smoking zones.

The gazette defines “area” as referring to the whole area of the premises, including any area inside the building and the surrounding area of the building which is within the borders of the fence or the land lot of the premises.

Meanwhile, “building” is defined as any area inside a building as well as the five-foot way and any ground within three metres of the building line, and also includes the area covered by any additional permanent roof that is connected to the main building.

Below is the low-down of places where you are not allowed to smoke or vape:

Entertainment centre or theatre, except casino Hospital or clinic areas Lift or public toilet Eating place Air-conditioned shop Launderettes Public transport terminal building Government premises area Parliament building Any area which is used for any assembly activity either in any public place or in any building other than a private or residential building Educational institution or higher educational institution areas Nursery area Public service counter Shopping complex Petrol station area Stadium, fitness centre and gymnasium buildings Sports complex area Building or public place used for religious purposes Area in a library Internet café National service training area Workplace building Rest and recreation area except open public carparks Public park area expect open public carparks Observation tower, campsite, canopy bridge and five metres from the entrance or exit of the canopy bridge in the national park or state park Inside any school bus Inside any public vehicle

The 28th place where smoking is banned is the airport, with the exception of these places: