KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Police have arrested seven men suspected of assaulting another man near Senai International Airport (LTAS) yesterday over a disagreement over seating at the departure area of Miri Airport in Sarawak.

Kulai District Police Chief, Superintendent Tan Seng Lee, said the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were detained during raids around Skudai and Johor Baru from 8pm the day before until 12.30am the next morning, according to a report published in Malay news outlet Berita Harian today.

“We made the arrests after identifying a video uploaded by the Facebook account ‘This Is Johor’ at 9.15pm, showing a group of men behaving aggressively and attacking another man by the roadside.

“We also received a police report from the victim, a 39-year-old local man, following the incident. The victim sustained minor injuries, including scratches and swelling.

“The incident occurred in front of a gas station near LTAS at 1.30pm yesterday.

“The victim and suspects, who did not know each other, had a confrontation after exchanging words at Miri Airport,” he said in a statement today.

During the arrests of the local suspects, police seized two vehicles — a Honda Accord and a Mazda 6 — as well as a remote control, four mobile phones, and two rattan sticks.

“All the suspects are now under a four-day remand starting today until this Friday,” he added.

Earlier, a 17-second video went viral, showing eight men assaulting another man using what appeared to be wooden sticks by the roadside.

The suspects were also seen repeatedly kicking the victim, who was dressed in a black shirt and shorts.

The incident, recorded by a passer-by, was believed to have caused a slowdown in traffic as several vehicles carrying the suspects were seen stopping by the road.