GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — A total of 100,300 or 85 per cent of the 118,000 consumers affected by the scheduled water supply interruptions in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) since Oct 4 have regained their water supply as of 10 am today.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said this followed the completion of replacement and repair works for the main 1.2 metre (m)-long treated water pipeline at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang and Politeknik Seberang Perai in Permatang Pauh.

“PBAPP has also restarted optimal treated water production and treated water works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA),” he said in a statement today.

“However, there are consumers in several areas in the SPS district who are complaining that their water supply has not been restored. These areas are Perkampungan Juru, Taman Seruling Emas, Sungai Duri Indah, Taman Widuri, Taman Kesumba, Jalan Sungai Duri, Persiaran Jawi Golf Resort and Tasek Junjong.”

With regard to this, Pathmanathan said his team assigned staff to solve certain issues in the areas involved and at the same time a PBAPP work team is trying to expedite the ‘de-airing’ of pipelines at various locations in SPT and SPS in order to fully restore water supply as soon as possible.

Previously, PBAPP said about 118,000 user accounts in over 40 areas in SPT and SPS experienced scheduled water supply interruptions for 24 hours from 10 pm on Oct 4 to 10 pm on Oct 5, but restoration of the supply was rescheduled due to an unforeseen incident on the pipe repair work at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU).

The scheduled water supply interruptions are to enable the PBAPP to repair a pipe leak that affected water supply services in SPT and SPS, with the connection and replacement of a new 180 m-long pipeline, costing RM2 million, near the Seberang Perai Polytechnic campus in Permatang Pauh. — Bernama