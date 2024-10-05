BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 5 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is on target to normalise water supply for about 118,000 consumers who are affected by the scheduled water supply interruption in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) by 10 pm tonight.

Its CEO Datuk K. Pathmanathan said the works to connect and commission a new 180-metre-long section of a pipeline measuring 1.2 m in diameter, near the Politeknik Seberang Perai campus in Permatang Pauh, have reached the 90 per cent completion stage.

“Final welding works are being carried out,” he told reporters after inspecting the progress of the works.

Also present was state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

Previously, PBAPP had informed that approximately 118,000 user accounts in over 40 areas in the SPT and SPS districts would experience scheduled water supply disruptions from 10 pm on Oct 4 to 10 pm tonight. — Bernama