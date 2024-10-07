KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Melaka became the latest state to be hit by floods with 16 people from three families relocated to a relief centre in Jasin, bringing the total number of flood-hit states to five as of this evening.

In Melaka, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement said that the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel was opened at 12pm today.

In Johor, the number of flood evacuees has dropped to 530 individuals from 147 families as of 4pm, compared to 808 victims from 240 families reported this morning.

In a statement, Johor JPBN chairman Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the drop in the number of evacuees was due to the closure of four relief centres in Kluang, namely at SK Dato’ Onn Jaafar; SK Seri Kampung Renggam; SK Simpang Renggam and SK Seri Kencana.

He said that so far, four relief centres were still operating in Kluang, three in Pontian, and one in Batu Pahat.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees decreased to 325 individuals from 93 families, compared to 338 people from 100 families reported this morning.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said all evacuees from the Kubang Pasu and Pendang districts were being housed at three relief centres.

“In Kubang Pasu, 184 people from 75 families are accommodated at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, while in Pendang, 115 people from 25 families are at Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah Complex Hall,” he said.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir website, the water levels in Sungai Laka at Kampung Padang Pasir, Sungai Bata at Kampung Bata, and Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, as well as Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and at TAR Bridge in Kota Setar, have surpassed the danger level.

In Perak, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of evacuees has decreased to 303 people from 84 families, compared to 304 people from 83 families this morning. All evacuees are sheltered in four relief centre across Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, and Hilir Perak.

“In the Kerian district, 63 people from 18 families are being sheltered at SK Changkat Lobak, while 50 people from 15 families are at SK Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai.

“In Taiping, the number of evacuees at SK Matang remains unchanged at 50 people from 15 families, while 140 people from 35 families are at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Teluk Intan,” said the secretariat.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees sheltering in three relief centres across two districts, Gombak and Kuala Selangor, remains at 248 individuals from 50 families this evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department Info Bencana portal, the three centres were at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Selayang Sri Kundang, SK Ijok and SK Bukit Badong. — Bernama