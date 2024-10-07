MIRI, Oct 7 — The rise in scam cases across Malaysia highlights the urgent need for increased vigilance against online scammers, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Ting pointed out that while technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and social media have the potential to significantly benefit society, it creates opportunities for individuals with malicious intent to exploit unsuspecting victims.

“Malaysia is among one of the countries with the highest number of scams. Despite repeated warnings, people continue to fall victim to scams, whether through phone calls or social media,” he said when speaking at the closing ceremony of the Community Safety Carnival at Miri Civic Centre here yesterday.

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, emphasised that when good news comes too easily from unknown sources, it should raise red flags.

Moreover, he noted the allure of scammers posing as attractive individuals on social media, who attempt to build trust with unsuspecting victims before launching their fraudulent scheme.

Meanwhile, National Security Council Sarawak director Mohammad Haffizie Putit said the one-day event organised by the department aimed to provide the public with information on safety measures against scammers, as well as the government’s latest initiatives.

He pointed out the alarming rise of cybercrime across Malaysia, where in the first half of this year, a total of 14,490 fraud cases were recorded, resulting in losses exceeding RM581 million.

Thus, Mohammad Haffizie highlighted the role of MKN in disseminating safety information to the public, stating: “It is our responsibility to ensure that the public is informed and play their part in addressing modern security threats, thereby safeguarding the safety of all citizens.” — The Borneo Post