KOTA SAMARAHAN, Oct 6 – A 25-year-old Sarawak man’s police report claiming he was robbed has backfired on himself... all because he was afraid of facing his wife for losing RM850 in cash.

Kota Samarahan district police posted on Facebook saying that the man alleged that he was attacked by two men on Honda EX5 and Honda Wave motorcycles while delivering packages in Kampung Tanjung Bundong here yesterday.

He claimed he was slashed with a sharp weapon believed to be a “kerambit”, and was robbed of RM850 in cash, three packages, and his blue Redmi Note 9 phone during the incident.

However, after police investigations, it was revealed that the robbery never occurred, and the man confessed to lying to cover up the loss of his wife’s RM850 due to his own negligence.

According to police, the suspect admitted he had lost the money while sleeping in a parking lot in Bandar Riyal here, and made the false report to avoid being reprimanded by his wife.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to RM2,000 in fines, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Kota Samarahan District Police Chief DSP Jaimi Husin warned the public against filing false reports, saying that such actions could distort the crime situation in the district and will result in stern action.