SIBU, Oct 6 — The federal government has spent RM268 million for the Sibu Flood Mitigation Project (RTB), which comprises three phases in total, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the project began with the implementation of Phase 1 and 2, which had a combined contract cost of RM183 million and were completed in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

The initiative has provided flood risk protection to over 10,000 residents across an area of 400 hectares, encompassing residential, commercial and school areas around Jalan Hulu Lanang, including the General Operations Force Camp.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this to reporters after a visit to the Sibu RTB project (Phase 3) site and flood-affected areas of Kampung Usahajaya, Sentosa today.

“Phase 3 of the project, with a contract cost of RM85 million, was completed on Dec 1, 2023.

“With the completion of this project, over 15,000 residents of Kampung Datu, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Kampung Datu Baru and surrounding residential and commercial areas around Jalan Bandong, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, spanning an area of 270 hectares, will be protected from flood risks,” he said.

Fadillah further said that the Sarawak government, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), has approved Phase 4 of the project, valued at RM120 million, which is expected to protect an area of 618 hectares upon completion, primarily covering the Bukit Assek area.

“We hope to include the RTB, with a cost of nearly RM500 million, in the 13MP. Once completed, it is expected to reduce flood risk and protect around 100,000 residents, including key areas such as the Sibu city centre and villages,” he said.

To address flooding issues in Kampung Usahajaya and surrounding areas, the Sibu Irrigation and Drainage Department has received an allocation of RM25 million from the Sarawak Government’s People’s Project fund to upgrade the drainage system, expected to be completed in April 2025.

Fadillah added that the federal government has allocated RM1.5 million for immediate maintenance and repairs of structures damaged by floods to reduce the burden on local residents due to the disaster.

“The federal government is always attentive and committed to ensuring the sustainability of government projects to maximise their impact for the welfare of the people and stimulate the economy of Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama