KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has appointed Capital A Berhad CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes as an adjunct professor for a three-year term.

In a statement, UM said Fernandes’ extensive experience in aviation and business will offer invaluable insights to students, lecturers, and the university.

UM noted Fernandes’ 35 years of experience across various industries, stating that he can provide students with “unparalleled access to industry expertise” and bridge academic knowledge with real-world business practices.

“Building partnerships with key industrial leaders and institutions in critical sectors is a central part of the university’s strategy,” said UM vice-chancellor Noor Azuan Abu Osman.

“The end results will be of great importance to the higher goal of industrialising new outcomes of impact driven results for the good of our nation in terms of skill and knowledge cultivation,” he added.

Fernandes, known for transforming AirAsia into one of Asia’s top airlines, will deliver lectures, seminars, and workshops during his tenure.

He is also expected to assist UM in developing strategic partnerships with both local and international organisations.

Fernandes’ role at UM is seen as a way to inspire students and faculty members, enriching the learning environment through his leadership and industry experience.