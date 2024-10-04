KUALA KRAI, Oct 4 — A 56-year-old woman was killed, while her husband and daughter were injured when the car they were travelling in slammed into a dead cow before the vehicle overturned.

The accident occurred at Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang near here at 6.57 this morning.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the accident occurred when a Perodua Bezza car driven by the victim’s husband failed to avoid the cow’s carcass lying across the road before skidding into the opposite lane and overturning on the road shoulder.

“The victim who was in the front passenger side died at the scene of the incident after being trapped and was extricated by the Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Department.

“Meanwhile, the car driver, the victim’s husband, sustained injuries in the chest. The victim’s daughter, who was in the rear passenger side, suffered leg injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said a preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when the driver failed to control his vehicle while trying to avoid the cow carcass in the middle of the road.

“All the victims were taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital here for further processing, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Eight fatal accident prone locations in Kuala Krai including this area have been identified and signboards were erected for motorists to follow the rules and speed limit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsuri Mat, the younger brother of the victim, when contacted, said his sister Norma Mat, at the time of the accident, was travelling with her husband, Wan Rosli Wan Harun, 61, to send their daughter, Wan Kasma Ayuni, 19, to the International Islamic University of Malaysia ( UIAM), Gombak after the semester break.

She said her sister’s remains will be buried today near Kampung But, Ketereh in Kota Bharu. — Bernama