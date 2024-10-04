DHAKA, Oct 4, 2024 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka Friday afternoon, will be given a guard of honour at the airport.

He will be received by Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.30 pm (4.30 pm Malaysia Time), Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, citing foreign ministry sources.

A 58-member delegation comprising members of his cabinet, ministers, members of Parliament and senior government officials, among others, will accompany the Prime Minister during his visit.

After completion of airport formalities, the Prime Minister will be taken to Hotel Inter Continental Dhaka by a ceremonial motorcade where he will hold a One-to-One meeting with Muhammad Yunus.

Later, the two leaders will hold bilateral level talks when wide range of issues relating to mutual interests including economic cooperation, political relations, trade and investment, labour migration, education, technology, infrastructure development and defence collaboration are expected to be discussed prominently.

During the meeting, Bangladesh is expected to seek Malaysia’s support in addressing the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, as well as advance its aspirations to become a “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” within the Asean framework, said Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain in a media briefing here recently.

Later, a joint press statement will be issued, according to the itinerary of the visit.

BSS reported that the Malaysian premier will call on President Mohammed Shahbuddin at Bangabhaban.

Anwar Ibrahim was the first head of government to congratulate the interim government following its assumption of office.

His visit also marks the first high-level visit by a head of government of any foreign country since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office after the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5.

Wrapping up his one day visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister will leave Dhaka at around 6 pm. — Bernama-BSS