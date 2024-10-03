KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) will conduct mass neutering programmes to tackle the issue of stray dogs in the city by targeting to neuter and vaccinate around 1,000 canines.

Johor Baru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said the council will work with the Johor-based Social Heroes Foundation (SHF) to achieve this aim, The Star reported today.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with SHF for this project, as part of MBJB’s efforts to handle the issue of stray dogs in a more humane and professional manner,” he said at MBJB building yesterday.

“The first of such programmes will be held on October 29 and 30 to neuter and vaccinate the strays before efforts are carried out to rehome them.

“The project as a whole involves a cost of RM395,000, borne by MBJB, which covers the neutering and vaccination fees, logistics, consultation charges, operational fees as well as for sertu (Islamic cleansing),” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Noorazam signed a memorandum with SHF, marking a key collaboration to address stray dog issues, including future trap, neuter, and rehome (TNR) initiatives.

Mohd Noorazam acknowledged past public complaints about how the council handled strays, noting that the partnership aims to improve this.

As of September, MBJB received 479 complaints about stray dogs, compared to 627 last year and 703 in 2021.

“When we act on a complaint, it often involves trapping 20 or more strays, depending on the area. This has put a strain on our pound in Jalan Tahana, Larkin, but we are working to improve the situation," he said.

He said that MBJB is seeking state government support to secure land in Seelong, Kulai, for a long-term TNR programme with SHF, with hopes to start by next year.

Mohd Noorazam also urged pet owners to neuter and vaccinate their animals to prevent overbreeding and disease.

He highlighted that stray dogs are often found at new housing estates and construction sites, as developers abandon the animals after projects are completed.

“These dogs then roam the streets, potentially leading to attacks on children and workers,” he added.

SHF trustee Thanam Visvanathan-Suresh said that neutering is essential, not only for population control but also for the health of the animals, helping prevent diseases like cancer and sexually transmitted infections.

Previously, dog lovers raised concerns about inhumane treatment at dog pounds and the increased use of private contractors for dog-catching, leading to overcrowding and mistreatment.

MBJB refuted claims that its Larkin pound was overcrowded or that dogs were neglected.

Mohd Noorazam also clarified that the council does not have a daily target for stray dog capture.