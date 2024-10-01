KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Toll collection on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) for Section 1, which connects the Banting Interchange to the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), began at midnight last night.

In a statement, WCE announced that the 12.5-kilometere stretch had been operating toll-free for a month since August 31.

“The toll rates and payment methods for Section 1 of the WCE are fully integrated with the SKVE through the Tanjung Dua Belas Interchange.

“The toll rate includes the total journey, factoring in portions of travel on the SKVE as well.

“Toll collection for Section 1 will be done electronically, using Touch ‘N Go cards, Smart Tags, and RFID.

“Users are advised to ensure that their e-wallet balance and Touch ‘N Go cards are topped up to avoid any inconvenience when passing through the toll plaza,” the statement added.

For more information on toll rates and payment methods, the public can visit the WCE website, download the WCE app, or contact the WCE infoline at 1700-81-6600, or email [email protected] for any toll payment issues.

WCE is a major highway project in Malaysia, spanning 233km from Banting, Selangor, to Taiping (Changkat Jering), Perak.

It will serve as a crucial transportation artery, connecting towns along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.