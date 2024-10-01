KOTA BARU, Oct 1 — The Federal Government has allocated RM8 million for the construction of a dialysis centre under Yayasan Sultan Kelantan Darul Naim.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the funds would be disbursed through the Kelantan Public Works Department.

The matter was also presented to the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V in his audience with the Ruler at the Istana Negeri in Kubang Kerian today.

“With this approval, we hope to provide conducive and safe infrastructure for those in need in Kelantan,” he said in his speech at a meet and greet session with traders at the Siti Khadijah Market here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

Meanwhile, Anwar urged the people of Kelantan to reduce their sugar intake in food and beverages, saying that this has become a concerning issue in the state.

“I encourage everyone to cut back on sugar, as it has become a significant concern, particularly in Kelantan, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan, where there is a competition over who has the highest rates of illness.

“In Kelantan, sugar is indispensable. While no one in Malaysia eats roti canai with sugar, here it’s a different story. I’ve also learned that the dialysis centre in Kelantan has a notably high incidence of diabetes, attributed to excessive sugar consumption.

“Therefore, I hope that vendors at this market (Siti Khadijah market) will reduce the sugar content in their kuih, as Malaysia has one of the highest rates of diabetes in Asia,” the prime minister said.

Anwar pointed out that Malaysia competes with the Philippines for the top spot in diabetes prevalence in Asia, which is not a title to be proud of.

“We’re not winning an Oscar; we’re winning the unfortunate distinction of having the highest diabetes rates. Therefore, I hope we can start here (by reducing sugar in Kelantan). In the Prime Minister’s Department, we have managed to lower our sugar intake to just 20 per cent, or avoid it altogether,” he added. — Bernama