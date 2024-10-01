KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Penang police have launched an investigation into a woman’s claim that she was coerced into sex work to settle her father’s RM20,000 debt owed to an Ah Long.

Bernama reported that according to Penang police chief Hamzah Ahmad, the allegation surfaced during a TikTok podcast that has since gone viral.

Hamzah stated that authorities are attempting to locate the 26-year-old woman, who claimed to be in Penang at the time of the broadcast.

“The police are aware of the matter and are carrying out further investigations into the claims, including locating the victim. However, at this time, we cannot reveal more details as investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

In the nearly seven-minute audio clip, the woman revealed she had been forced into prostitution by a syndicate in February to pay off her father’s loan.

The woman also claimed that her father had used her mother’s name and the family as guarantors for the loan.

She said she reached out to the podcast operator to seek help from individuals on the podcast to rescue her.

The podcast, which was aired live, has since attracted widespread attention on social media.

The police are continuing their efforts to verify her claims and track her whereabouts.