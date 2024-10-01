MERSING, Oct 1 — A contract cleaner who was seriously injured after an elephant attack behind the bushes of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Felda Tenggaroh 5 here, regained consciousness after doctors put him under induced coma for two days.

Mersing deputy police chief DSP Sharif Sharif Mondoi said the victim, Zalini Dahlan, 51, who was under treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru was reported to be stable but still weak.

“I was informed by his wife that Zalini had regained consciousness after being under induced coma for two days and was under the doctor’s supervision. This is the information we got as of this afternoon,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Media reported earlier that Zalini, who suffered a fracture in the hip bone and one rib, as well as bleeding in the head, was believed to be under an induced coma procedure to restore his energy.

Zalini was seriously injured while his friend Mohamad Syafik Yakob, 31, died after being attacked by an elephant while trying to drive the wild animal away from the area of SK Felda Tenggaroh 5, on Thursday. — Bernama