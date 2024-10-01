KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Police are searching for a motorcyclist who snatched a necklace from a man in Setia Alam, Shah Alam, on Saturday.

Shah Alam district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said police received a report from the 29-year-old victim, a car salesman, at around 6.15pm.

“The suspect, believed to be a man riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle, pretended to crash into the victim’s Mercedes-Benz. When the victim stepped out to inspect his car, the suspect snatched his necklace and fled,” said Mohd Iqbal.

The suspect managed to steal only half of the necklace, as the victim managed to grab the other half during the struggle.

The loss is estimated at RM1,500, though the victim was unharmed.

The incident was caught on the victim’s dashcam, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Iqbal urged the public to remain vigilant while on the road and advised anyone with information to contact Sergeant Shatish at 010-5643645.