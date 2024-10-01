JITRA, Oct 1 — The search operation for the body of retired Felcra employee Sabari Baharom, 62, who is suspected to have been thrown into Sungai Padang Terap, resumed today.

The joint operation with the Marine Police, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force began at 9 am.

It is reported that the search radius has been expanded to 12.8 km along the river, starting from the Kampung Empa bridge in Derang, which is the location where the victim is believed to have been thrown.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the victim was likely thrown into the river with his hands bound and mouth taped.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh was reported saying that the search operation was initiated following the arrest of two local suspects aged 26 and 38 last Friday.

Earlier the media reported that Sabari had been missing since Sept 4, and his Proton Waja car was later found burnt in Belantik, Sik.

The senior citizen’s disappearance was noticed by his son after his mobile phone was turned off and there were withdrawals made from Sabari's bank account. — Bernama