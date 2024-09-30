SIBU, Sept 30 — The Sarawak Transport Ministry is conducting a study to come up with the Sarawak Integrated Transportation Masterplan, said its minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He pointed out the study would look into integrating all forms of transportation.

“We are now conducting a study to come up with the masterplan, which also includes riverine transportation. We will see how we want to increase riverine transportation so rivers can be used to transport goods and they don’t have to use roads.

“Of course, if we can transport bulky goods like heavy construction materials, timber materials and so on via rivers, maybe that is one way we can reduce heavy traffic on roads and prevent damage to our roads.

“This is all being studied at the moment. Our consultant is still conducting the study on how we can integrate all forms of transportation from rivers and sea to land and air. The study began in December last year and is expected to be completed by either February or March next year,” he told reporters here yesterday after site visit at the proposed floating boat sheds at the Sibu Passenger Terminal.

Accompanying him were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) controller Lt Col Ding Tiew Wong and Councillor Roland Ting.

Meanwhile, Lee noted that SRB was established on October 1, 1993 and would be celebrating its 31st anniversary soon. — The Borneo Post