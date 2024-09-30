KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — The state government will build 3,000 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ next year to assist families and individuals who do not yet own a home, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“Previously, we have allocated 20 SMJ houses each for all the 73 state constituencies throughout Sabah, but beginning next year, we will double this amount,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the State Government had formally requested the Federal Government to allocate 5,000 units of affordable housing under the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) scheme for Sabah.

“This allocation is a critical step toward addressing the housing needs of our communities, particularly for those in the lower income groups.

“The proposed distribution of these 5,000 units includes 1,000 each for Tawau and Sandakan and 3,000 for Kota Kinabalu.

“This is our commitment to ensure that every qualified Sabahan has access to affordable and quality housing,” he said in his speech for officiating the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) Nite 2024 at Magellan Sutera Harbour here on Saturday.

Hajiji’s text speech was delivered by State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

The Chief Minister urged all developers to collaborate and work together to ensure that housing solutions meet current demands and promote inclusivity and sustainability.

“The success of our initiatives relies on your innovation, commitment and willingness to adapt to the changing needs of our communities,” he said, adding that a collaboration between the government and private sector demonstrates a powerful synergy to create sustainable communities that cater to the needs of all income levels.

“As we navigate these changes, it is essential to recognise the complementary roles we all play. The government is dedicated to laying down the infrastructure and supportive policies necessary for the industry’s success.

“In turn, I urge you to align your projects with our broader sustainable and responsible development vision. Together, we can create housing solutions that not only address current market demands but also enhance the quality of life for our residents. Your innovation and responsiveness are crucial in this partnership,” he said.

Moving forward, Hajiji said priority must be given to the sustainability of housing projects and the community’s well-being.

“I urge you to incorporate sustainable practices into your developments using eco-friendly materials, promoting energy efficiency, and practising responsible land use.

“By committing to sustainability, we not only protect our natural resources but also enhance the liveability of our state for future generations,” he said.

He said Shareda has done well under the stewardship of president Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping, but the Chief Minister also wants to see consistency in the association’s good efforts, especially in synergising their resources and forging partnerships to transform vision into reality.

“This is indeed a noble aim. And as your theme – A Night of Synergy suggested, it is imperative that you work collaboratively to create a future where every Sabahan has a place to call home, a future where communities thrive comfortably and harmoniously,” he said. — The Borneo Post