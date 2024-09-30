PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — The government is committed to intensifying efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in line with the nation’s healthy economic performance, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said that the government would ensure no one is left behind, in accordance with the Madani Economy framework.

“If not, we will continue to see a growing divide between the wealthy and the poor, even though the country’s economic growth figures appear positive,” he said in his speech at the National Symposium: Eradicating Poverty here today.

Rafizi added that, so far, economic indicators show promising data with positive economic growth, controlled inflation, the best-performing stock market in the region, and the strengthening of the ringgit, indicating that Malaysia is on the right track in managing the national economy.

However, he noted that the government must remain focused to ensure that this progress benefits all sectors of society, especially those in need. — Bernama