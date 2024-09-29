KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Business is booming for international schools in the country with both foreigners and locals vying for spots.

The Singapore Straits Times reported that foreigners are attracted to the more competitive prices in Malaysia.

For instance, fees for international schools in Malaysia cost 30 per cent less than South Korea making them attractive to parents.

Chinese nationals also find the rates more affordable compared to their homeland, with international secondary schools costing RM150,000 a year back home compared to Malaysia’s RM50,000 to RM70,000.

Increasing interest

According to British-based ISC Research, enrolment numbers at Malaysia’s international schools have increased by 11 per cent to a total of 111,185 students, in the past five years to July 2024.

ISC Research stated: “Demand for international schools is growing in Malaysia. Penang and Kuala Lumpur are becoming increasingly attractive destinations for expatriates, with new international schools being established as a result.”

Besides South Korea and Japan, students are also coming in from other Asian countries such as Japan and India.

ISC Research also said that the demand is supported by Malaysia’s efforts to position the country as an education hub, its ongoing foreign investments as well as its growing economy.

The Association of International Malaysian Schools (Aims) also stated that the increasing number of students was likely due to the lower fees.

Aims vice-chairman Sam Gipson said while competition for international school places in other countries is high, there has been a strong desire post-pandemic for Malaysian international school education, particularly driven by students from Japan, Korea and China.

Gipson noted that the limited places in countries such as Singapore was to Malaysia’s benefit.

He said: “Malaysia has a high concentration of quality schools with global affiliations and accreditations, excellent teachers, and great facilities, often at a lower fee point.” he said.

Besides the Klang Valley, international schools are also now popping up in Johor Bahru, Penang and Ipoh.

Seeking quality education

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in July that the number of Malaysian students enrolled in international schools in the country rose 34 per cent from 2019 to 2024.

Locals, not foreign students, make up around 67 per cent of international school enrolments, with the remaining taken up by foreign students.

Malaysian parents’ reason to switch to these schools include the medium of instruction being English and a more consistent syllabus, compared to national schools that are vulnerable to ever-shifting policies.

English-speaking countries such as the US, UK and Australia are also popular choices for Malaysian parents to send their children for further education.