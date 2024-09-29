KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Several top leaders from parties within the Unity Government have congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah on his victory in the Mahkota state by-election yesterday.

In a Facebook post, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir expressed gratitude for the BN candidate’s win and for returning the mandate to the party.

“Alhamdulillah, we thank Allah for BN’s victory in the Mahkota constituency. May we continue to remain humble, advance in a strong formation, act in unity, and fly the BN banner for the people and the nation,” he said.

BN retained the seat after Syed Hussien defeated Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar by an overwhelming majority of 20,648 votes.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, also extended his congratulations to Syed Hussien, who is Kluang UMNO Youth Chief.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also congratulated and welcomed Syed Hussien into the Unity Government family.

“The Mahkota by-election in Johor is a clear signal that the people want societal harmony, political stability and national prosperity. This is what we offer under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, our Prime Minister,” he said.

“As we mark over 22 months of the Unity Government, I urge all parties to put aside any disputes, so we can focus entirely on reviving the economy, developing the nation and building a MADANI community,” he added.

UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed gratitude to all voters in the Mahkota constituency for continuing to trust BN to serve them.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire Barisan Nasional machinery and everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah,” he said.

UMNO information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said conveyed her congratulations and confidence in Syed Hussien’s ability to fulfil his responsibilities to the constituents of Mahkota with excellence and dedication.

“This success also signals that the people support the leadership of the Johor Government under Barisan Nasional, which is part of the Unity Government at the federal level,” she said.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil and Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also congratulated the BN candidate over his victory.

DAP Wanita Chief Teo Nie Ching praised the voters in Mahkota for fulfilling their responsibilities well.

“Winning by an overwhelming majority of 20,648! For your information, in the 2022 state election, the then-incumbent of Mahkota won by a majority of 5,166 votes. Today, Syed Hussien’s impressive win is also proof that the MADANI Government Unity strategy is successful,” she said.

UMNO Wanita chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad expressed her appreciation to the voters and the BN machinery at all levels for their dedication during the by-election.

The by-election for the Mahkota state seat, which is under the Kluang parliamentary constituency, was held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

In the 2022 state election, Sharifah Azizah, representing BN, won by a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-cornered tie against candidates from PH, PN and Warisan. — Bernama



