KOTA BARU, Sept 29 — The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and prepare for the upcoming monsoon season.

His Royal Highness said that with the unpredictable weather, the risk of flooding in certain areas is high.

“I urge all citizens to stay alert and continuously follow updates and weather warnings issued by the authorities,” he said in his speech at the investiture in conjunction with his 55th birthday here today.

Sultan Muhammad V emphasised that early preparations must be made to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Meanwhile, the Sultan expressed his gratitude to the federal government for approving the extension of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) runway in Pengkalan Chepa from 2,400 metres to 2,800 metres.

The Sultan remarked that this step is part of the efforts to transform the airport into an international standard facility and to enhance Malaysia’s transportation infrastructure.

“In addition, the transport network can play a crucial role in economic development and the welfare of the people,” he said.

The expansion and upgrading of LTSIP is a project involving a cost of RM440 million.

His Royal Highness also urged for the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3) project to be expedited.

“According to the latest statistics, Kelantan recorded a 2.6 per cent decline in the gross domestic product (GDP) value for the manufacturing sector compared to last year.

“My hope is that the manufacturing sector can be boosted to become the second-largest contributor to the state’s GDP. I also urge for the development of new industrial areas,” he said.

Additionally, Sultan Muhammad V expressed hope that the federal government would consider extending the tax exemption incentive in Kelantan for another 15 years.

He stated that the extension of the incentive period would provide more opportunities for new investments to benefit from the ongoing development initiatives and ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the projects involved. — Bernama





