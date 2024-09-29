NEW YORK, Sept 29 — Malaysia has expressed deep regret over Israel’s barbaric actions following the assassination of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, describing the Jewish state as arrogant and disrespectful of the decisions made by the United Nations (UN).

Speaking to the media after delivering the national statement at the 79th UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, strongly condemned Israel’s actions, which disregarded the views or decisions of the international community.

“We are deeply regretful. Israel has now become a country that is extremely barbaric, arrogant, and indifferent to the recommendations, views, and decisions made by the UN.

“They have already crossed the line, and we need to take drastic action to curb their barbarism,” asserted Mohamad.

He emphasised the need to impose an arms embargo on Israel to prevent the country from continuing to use weapons to kill innocent people, especially women and children.

“If we do not take immediate action, this barbarism will continue. Day by day, year by year, we have been voicing out our concern but its like banging your head against a brick wall.

“When I brought up this matter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, he also expressed his regret over the situation,” stated Mohamad.

Earlier, during the national statement session, Mohamad also urged the UN Security Council to invoke its powers under Chapter 7 to impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel, emphasising the importance of stopping the violence and ensuring accountability for violations of international law.

Hezbollah announced yesterday that its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, had been killed in an airstrike by the Zionist regime in the southern suburbs of Beirut, reported Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Hizbollah said: “Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has joined his great and eternal martyr friends, who he has led for about 30 years, fallen on the path towards Al-Quds and Palestine.”

Hizbollah emphasised Nasrallah’s leadership over decades in the resistance against Israel, stating that his dedication to the Palestinian liberation struggle has defined his life and now his “martyrdom”.

“Nasrallah, who has been the Secretary-General of Hizbollah since 1992, has played a crucial role in the resistance movement from Lebanon, particularly in confrontations with the Israeli military.” — Bernama