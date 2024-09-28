KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bringing a pet into your life can be a rewarding experience, filling your days with companionship, joy, and unconditional love. However, for prospective pet owners in Malaysia, it is crucial to understand that the decision comes with significant financial responsibilities.

It is also important to realise that dogs and cats, especially, have lifespans that can sometimes reach two decades for some breeds, making it essential to consider the total cost of ownership over the years.

Among costs and fees include: adoption fee, licence fee, veterinarian visits, spaying, vaccinations, food, toys, boarding, pet taxi services, grooming, and pet insurance for peace of mind. Let’s delve deeper into the estimated cost to be a pet owner in Malaysia.

Adoption

Adopting from local shelters, independent rescuers, or animal welfare organisations is highly recommended and often more cost-effective. Adoption fees for both cats and dogs vary, with some shelters requesting as little as RM30 or even waiving the fee entirely. These organisations prioritise finding loving homes for animals — primarily dogs and cats — over profit.

Independent rescuers might also waive fees or request a nominal amount, typically ranging from RM30 to RM100, to help cover the immediate medical needs of rescued animals. This fee is often a fraction of what rescuers invest in a rescued animal’s immediate care.

Besides providing a second chance to a pet in need, your adoption fee, when applicable, directly supports the continued rescue efforts and care for other animals awaiting homes.

Licence

Dog owners in Malaysia are required to obtain a licence from their local councils/municipalities. The annual fee is generally RM10. The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), however, charges RM20 for intact dogs. It is important to note that dog licences are only issued for breeds that are not on the banned list, so check your local regulations before applying. Licensing requirements are typically not applied to cats.

Vet visits, spaying, and vaccinations

Initial vaccination and deworming costs for dogs range from RM150 to RM180, while it is around RM150 for cats. Both species require three vaccinations for the first time, followed by annual boosters over their lifetime. These yearly vaccinations typically cost around RM60 for cats and RM80 for dogs, and are usually inclusive of doctor’s consultation fee.

Spaying procedures are generally priced at RM80 to RM120 for cats, and from RM180 to RM200 for dogs. These fees usually exclude post-operative boarding, which allows veterinarians to monitor the animal’s condition. Boarding can cost about RM80 nightly for a cat and about RM100 for a dog, often for one or two nights.

For pet owners with busy work schedules, a pet camera can be a cost-effective alternative to regular boarding or daycare services, which can cost around RM50 per day for dogs and RM30 for cats. Pet cameras generally range from RM50 to RM170, allowing you to monitor your pet remotely throughout the day. More advanced models, priced up to RM200, offer additional features such as two-way audio communication and even treat dispensers.

Initial vaccination and deworming costs for dogs range from RM150 to RM180. — Picture by Choo Choy May

What about exotic pets?

For exotic pets, the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 contains a comprehensive list of protected species and regulates which animals can be legally kept as pets. Species such as the Asian palm civet, serval cat, Gila monster, the common reticulated python, and the Malayan porcupine among many others, are banned from being kept as pets.

So, for those considering pet ownership, here is a detailed breakdown of the estimated annual costs, using the maximum figures provided. This also includes pet taxi services for three round trips within the Klang Valley and boarding costs for a 20-day period in both the first and subsequent years. Adoption fees and the cost of toys are excluded from the estimates for subsequent years, and the cost of a barf diet is excluded from all categories.

Annual cost of owning a dog (first year): RM9,118

Annual cost of owning a dog (subsequent years): RM8,408

Annual cost of owning a cat (first year): RM7,098

Annual cost of owning a cat (subsequent years): RM6,478

So, using the example of a Corgi, the dog breed currently in favour, the breed has an average lifespan of 12-13 years. Using the provided estimates, the total cost of ownership over 12 years would amount to RM101,606.

The costs outlined here represent a comprehensive approach to responsible pet care, ensuring that they receive the best possible treatment throughout their life. By budgeting wisely and preparing for these expenses, prospective pet owners can embark on this journey with confidence.