NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Indonesian delegates at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) walked out of the chamber in protest ahead of Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, reported Indonesian News Agency (Antara).

The delegates left their seats as Netanyahu approached the podium to address the Assembly on Sept 27 local time.

The atmosphere in the Assembly became boisterous as the delegates vacated their seats, prompting Assembly President Philemon Yang to appeal for order.

Delegates from several other countries, including Kuwait, Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia and Cuba, joined Indonesia in this protest.

Those countries belong to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which support the Palestinian cause.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi’s messages during the UNGA 79 primarily focused on the Palestine issue, which she conveyed during multilateral forums or bilateral meetings.

At a ministerial meeting on the situation in Gaza on Sept 26, she emphasised that recognising Palestinian sovereignty is essential for providing hope to the Palestinian people.

“It is an important step towards achieving a two-state solution. Most importantly, it is the only way to put political pressure on Israel to end its atrocities.”

Marsudi criticised countries that are delaying the recognition of Palestine, waiting for the “right time”.

“When will be the right time? For me, the right time is now. The right time is now,” she reiterated.

“We don’t want to wait until all Palestinians are displaced, until 100,000 people are killed, to say that this is the right time.”

Marsudi also underscored the urgent need to implement UN General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24, which calls for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, and the importance of continued support to UNRWA, the UN body for Palestinian refugees. — Bernama-Antara