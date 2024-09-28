SEREMBAN, Sept 28 — The driver of a sand-laden lorry involved in a fatal accident with five other vehicles at the traffic light intersection on Persiaran Golf, Nilai, yesterday, has tested positive for drugs.

Nilai district deputy police chief DSP Mat Ghani Lateh said the 30-year-old man’s urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The man has been remanded for four days until Oct 1 to complete the investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told Bernama today.

In the 3.45 pm incident, a 31-year-old woman was killed after being trapped in her vehicle and four others were injured.

The lorry driver and four other individuals involved in the accident were not injured.

Initial investigations show that the lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into five cars that stopped at the red traffic light. — Bernama