SEREMBAN, Sept 28 — A woman was killed while four others were injured in a crash involving a tipper lorry and five cars at Jalan Persiaran Negeri near the Persiaran Golf traffic light junction, Nilai here this afternoon.

Nilai district deputy police chief DSP Mat Ghani Lateh said the victim, 31, sustained serious injuries to her body and head after being pinned during the 3.45 pm crash and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tipper lorry carrying a load of san was driven by a man, 30, and was heading from Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang to Nilai town centre when the lorry lost control and skidded before ramming into five cars waiting at the traffic lights.

“As a result of the crash, the driver of the Perodua Ativa was pinned in her seat and confirmed dead at the scene while four other victims in a Perodua Alza sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement here today.

The lorry driver and four other victims in a Honda Civic, Nissan Serena and Suzuki Swift were unhurt, he said, adding that the dead victim and injured were taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban by the public and ambulance.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama