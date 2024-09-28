ALOR SETAR, Sept 28 — A mother and son are missing after being swept away by strong currents while attempting to wade through flash floods in Kampung Tanjung Kiri, near Kuala Nerang, this morning.

Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Department head Aminuddin Mad Khozali said they were alerted to the incident at 8.29 am and firemen reached the location 20 minutes later.

He identified the victims as Salmah Mat Zain, 46, and her son, Muhammad Rosman Rohaidi, 19, who is a person with disabilities.

“The Operations Centre received an emergency call through the MERS 999 line, informing us that the two victims were swept away by strong currents during the flash floods in the village.

“Search operations in the area are being conducted using an aluminium boat. The Pokok Sena fire station, the Sungai Petani station’s Water Rescue Team and the Jitra station have also been deployed to assist in the operation,” he said in a statement here.

He said the department is attempting to contact the victims’ family and relatives to gather more details. — Bernama