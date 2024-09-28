KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police raided a nightclub last night on Jalan Loke Yew last night that had only been operating for two months.

Harian Metro reported that the 11.45pm raid was conducted under Ops Gegar and journalists had spotted what looked like ‘garlands’ or sashes that denoted tip amounts ranging from RM100 to RM100,000.

136 foreign women were detained under suspicion of working as guest relations officers (GROs).

The women had attempted to flee by hiding under tables, in cupboards, narrow passageways, and beneath the stage.

Approximately ten women even crammed into a small locked storeroom for nearly an hour to evade arrest.

Investigations revealed that the nightclub, which had been operating for two months, employed women from neighboring countries, primarily Thailand, to attract customers.

Some of the detained women were found using spouse visas but could not provide information about their husbands when questioned.

A total of 350 individuals, including visitors, supervisors, and both foreign and local workers, were interrogated during the raid.

Those detained, aged between 21 and 60, are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1969/63.

The detainees included one male and 113 female Thai nationals, 12 Vietnamese women, one Laotian woman, one Filipino woman, and 27 Bangladeshi men.

Five local individuals, including employers, supervisors, and premises caretakers, were also detained.

Officers from the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) were present as observers during the operation.