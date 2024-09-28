CYBERJAYA, Sept 28 — The Selangor state government has taken action by ordering all GISB Holding (GISBH) premises in the state to be closed and confiscate all the company’s assets.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he himself would announce this Wednesday the total number of premises including shelters and religious schools related to GISBH in the state.

“The shelters that are related to GISBH are closed immediately, including religious schools.

“That is an immediate action being taken by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and the police. If we get more information, we will go (raid and close),” he said.

He told reporters after launching Rumah Idaman, Putra Idaman and Saujana Idaman groundbreaking ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government will help children associated with GISBH in various aspects, especially in matters related to education.

“I also want to see on Monday the fate of the children (GISBH) who do not go to school or who are detained by the authorities now.

“The issue (is) of education and their future is important and the state government will try to help because that is our priority,” he said.

Previously, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ordered actions related to the GISBH issue to be expedited.

Amirudin was previously reported as saying that the state government will ban the operation of GISBH’s premises after obtaining a full report from the police and the state Islamic Religious Committee.

On September 11, through Op Global, the police raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH for alleged child and religious exploitation activities.

Since Op Global began, more than 300 individuals including GISBH’s top management have been arrested and 572 victims have been rescued. — Bernama