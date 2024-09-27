KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — For Great Britain’s Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud, his Malaysian upbringing has been a core part of his identity and the foundation of his swimming success.

Though born in London, Proud now 30, was raised in the vibrant community of Kuala Lumpur. His journey to the Olympic podium showcases how cultural heritage can fuel ambition and resilience.

His formative years at Alice Smith School on Jalan Bellamy allowed him to embrace a culture that celebrates inclusivity and diversity, shaping his approach to life and sport.

“My entire childhood and teenage life revolved around Malaysia,” Proud shared, reflecting on the unique experience of growing up as an expat in a country known for its welcoming spirit.

“Living here shaped me significantly. I developed an openness to different cultures and a relaxed mindset,” he said in an exclusive interview with Malay Mail.

Proud’s early swimming achievements include standout performances in Selangor events and the Malaysian Open, where he won a silver medal in the 50m butterfly while breaking the national record — although it went unrecognised due to his British nationality.

“Most people know me as the British swimmer competing for England,” he said.

“I didn’t have the typical swimming journey, which I find exciting. My cultural experiences influenced how I got into swimming and helped me maintain my passion as an adult.”

At 15, his career took a crucial turn when he began training under Malaysian coach Francis Kiu.

“He had a unique way of thinking about the sport, focusing on visualisation and problem-solving,” Proud said.

Kiu’s mentorship transformed his approach to swimming. “His coaching style was unlike any European coach I encountered. He focused on training to race rather than just training for practice.”

With Kiu’s guidance, Proud embraced ambitious goals, including the dream of becoming a world champion.

“Through his belief in me, I began to believe it too,” he said, highlighting the importance of Kiu’s influence.

After moving to England, Proud encountered different coaching styles but continued to use Kiu’s advice in his training.

“I still follow his philosophy: ‘Train to race, don’t train to train.’ It’s crucial because many swimmers excel in practice but struggle in competition,” he said.

In 2023, Proud returned to Malaysia for a month to reunite with Kiu for training.

“It was nostalgic and fulfilling, reminding me of our early days together,” he said, adding that the visit reaffirmed his bond with the culture that shaped him.

Despite his strong connection to Malaysia, Proud faced a complex decision about national representation.

“I had the option for dual nationality at 16 but chose to move to England for better resources and opportunities. I’ve always wished I could represent Malaysia, but this path felt necessary,” he said.

Reflecting on his identity, Proud rated his connection to Malaysia as an eight out of ten.

“Malaysia embraces diverse cultures and communities. I’ve never felt unwelcome there, which is what makes the country so special,” he added.

Ben Proud’s legacy is undeniable, marked by world, European, and Commonwealth titles. His near-misses at the Olympics — fourth in Rio 2016 and joint fifth in Tokyo 2020 — only fuelled his determination.

In a thrilling finale, Proud finally secured an Olympic silver in the men’s 50m freestyle, finishing just five-hundredths of a second behind Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, with France’s Florent Manaudou taking the bronze.

Ben Proud`s Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

His success is not just a personal victory but also honours his roots. Proud’s parents run an interior decorating firm in Kuala Lumpur, and his older brother, Oliver, has represented Malaysia in wakeboarding.

As Proud savours this achievement, he continues to be an ambassador for both his British heritage and Malaysian upbringing, showcasing how these cultures shaped his journey to Olympic success.

Proud is currently back in Malaysia for the “Ben Proud Talent Pool swim clinic” today.

Since its launch in 2017, the clinic has become a beacon of hope for young athletes aged seven to 17. This year, the clinic continues to empower aspiring swimmers, offering them a chance to learn from Proud himself, who will team up with his coach, Kiu.

As part of AirAsia’s Dare to Dream initiative, the clinic not only hones swimming techniques but also instils vital life lessons like perseverance, goal-setting, and mental resilience.

For Proud, this event marks a full-circle moment, allowing him to inspire the next generation of swimmers in the same environment where his own journey began.

With 34 talented participants, the clinic aims to further AirAsia’s role as a “dream enabler”, encouraging youth to pursue their passions and dreams.