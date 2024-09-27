KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Actions against GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are intensifying, with operations planned in Sabah and Sarawak following numerous revelations regarding alleged crimes committed by the organisation in Peninsular Malaysia.

Investigations by the police (PDRM) found that GISBH-related premises in both Borneo states are no longer operational. However, authorities will continue to pursue individuals involved to ensure they face justice.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain has proposed searches and seizures at the relevant premises, with the police committed to assisting related agencies under existing laws and provisions in both states.

Ongoing investigations into GISBH have also uncovered various violations, including the failure of 12 affiliated companies to submit their annual reports and audited financial statements.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said that a total fine of RM4.4 million has been imposed on these companies.

In addition, police are also reviewing potential prosecutions following 10 reports from employees at GISBH premises who claim they were not paid, with victims aged between 14 and 20.

The police have also secured a five-day remand extension, starting today until next Tuesday, for seven suspects linked to GISBH, who have been detained under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

A principal of an integrated school in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, has also been remanded for four days starting yesterday to assist with investigations.

So far, eight individuals have been charged, with the most recent case today in the Klang Sessions Court involving a religious teacher who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing three boys by caning and pressing on their chests.

These charges followed a police investigation beginning on Sept 16, after a viral video showed boys writhing in pain, allegedly from the suspect pressing on their chests and necks with his knee.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan Mufti Department is gathering evidence to determine if GISBH can be classified as a deviant group before issuing any fatwa on the organisation’s beliefs.

Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad advised the Muslim community to be cautious, hinting that GISBH’s teachings may be a continuation of the banned Al-Arqam group.

Last Saturday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee was reviewing GISBH’s doctrine during meetings held from Tuesday to yesterday.

On September 20, the Perlis Fatwa Committee ruled that GISBH’s teachings contained deviant elements, particularly in their esoteric beliefs, noting similarities to the banned Al-Arqam movement.

Police launched “Op Global” on September 11, raiding 20 welfare homes linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan over allegations of child and religious exploitation.

The operation exposed cases of abuse and neglect, leading to the arrest of over 300 individuals, including GISBH’s top management, and the rescue of 572 victims. — Bernama