KANGAR, Sept 27 — Perlis Islamic law enforcers have not spotted any new movements to spread beliefs or recruit members from the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) that have been declared deviant and banned in the state.

State Islamic Affairs executive councillor Muhammad Azmir Azizan said that currently, only two GISBH premises have been identified in Kuala Perlis, adding that they are focused on business operations, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“In Perlis, so far, no one has been detained and no parties have been recruited; it is primarily an operational business entity in Kuala Perlis,” he was quoted as saying yesterday.

He said the state government will continue to consult the State Mufti Department and the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department on future measures to monitor GISBH’s activities.

Perlis was the first state to issue a fatwa against GISBH as deviant and declare its beliefs and operations un-Islamic on September 20.

Azmir was also reported saying the state government is still waiting for the results of the ongoing investigation by the authorities regarding GISBH.

Police led a federal multi-agency raid on GISBH and its associates starting from September 11 with 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on suspicions of child and religious exploitation that have since expanded nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The operation codenamed Op Global has so far exposed cases of sexual and physical abuses and neglect, leading to the arrest of over 300 people, including GISBH’s top management, and the rescue of 572 victims.

“If the allegations raised are true, this should not happen.

“We in Perlis will adhere to the State Constitution, which promotes the teachings of Sunni Islam so that everyone can live harmoniously by practicing true Islamic teachings,” Azmir was quoted as saying.



