PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Department heads who failed to implement the job rotation starting next month will be subject to disciplinary action, said Public Service Department (PSD) Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said all department heads should implement job rotation in their respective organisations to improve the service delivery of all ministries and departments.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the job rotation was one of the initiatives targeted in the Public Service Reform Agenda in line with the Circular on the Implementation of Job Rotation issued by the Public Service Department (JPA) last May 14.

He said all heads of departments should view the implementation of job rotation at their respective ministries or departments seriously by identifying and implementing job rotation to ensure the quality of service delivery is always dynamic and meets current requirements.

“Failure to carry out job rotation can be regarded as negligence in carrying out your duties and responsibilities. The heads of departments can be subject to disciplinary action under Regulation 4, Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993],” he told Bernama here today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that job rotation is an important element in job enrichment and job enlargement that contributes to the career advancement of civil servants in terms of increased competence, experience and motivation.

“In addition, this job rotation can also curb and address work performance problems, leakage of public funds, abuse of power and corrupt practices,” he said.

He said the Public Service Department will continue to monitor and evaluate the implementation of job rotation to ensure that the goals are achieved. — Bernama