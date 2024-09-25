SEPANG, Sept 25 — No damage to public property has been reported following the sinkhole detected today on the road outside the Bunga Raya Complex (BRC), approximately one kilometre from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Main Terminal Building.

Malaysia Airports said that access to both KLIA terminals remains unaffected and flight operations, runways and the airside are also not impacted.

“Our team has cordoned off the area and is assessing the situation. Relevant authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Public Works Department (JKR) have been notified and rectification efforts are underway.

“The affected road is temporarily closed with a diversion route open for operational vehicles,” it said a Facebook post.

Earlier, JKR confirmed that a one-metre deep sinkhole had appeared near the BRC at KLIA, and a sewage pipe leak is suspected to be the cause. — Bernama