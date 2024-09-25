KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has consented to the appointment of former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam as the Chancellor (Menteri Darjah) of the Darjah Yang Mulia Setia Mahkota Malaysia federal award.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement announced that Musa’s appointment is for a three-year term, starting from September 13, 2024, to September 12, 2027.

“This appointment is in line with the requirements stated in the Statutes of the Darjah Yang Mulia Setia Mahkota Malaysia, ensuring the smooth signing of instruments for the conferment of Darjah Yang Mulia Setia Mahkota Malaysia under Federal awards, honours and medals,” the statement read.

Musa served as deputy prime minister from July 1981 until March 1986.

He has also been Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Chairman of the 51st and 52nd Sessions of the UN Human Rights Commission, and Chairman of the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation.

The chairman emeritus of United Malayan Land Bhd has also held positions as chairman of Sime Darby Berhad and the Guthrie Group. — Bernama