KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — China leads international tourist arrivals in Sabah with 262,070 visitors recorded from January to July this year out of a total of 706,383 international arrivals, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In the same period last year, China’s visitor arrivals stood at 26,054 out of 424,052 international arrivals.

He attributed the over 900 per cent surge in numbers to the mutual visa exemption between Malaysia and China, announced last December.

“Tourism is a critical driver of Sabah’s economy, and the state government will continue enhancing its business environment and upgrading tourism facilities to attract more investors and tourists,” Hajiji said.

Speaking at the 75th-anniversary reception of the founding of the People’s Republic of China last night, Hajiji reaffirmed Sabah’s commitment to fostering strong economic ties with China.

“As economic and trade cooperation between Malaysia and China progresses, I look forward to more synergy in all areas of cooperation between Sabah and China. We will work closely with the Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu to enhance and continue this partnership,” he added.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, Chinese tourists were a significant presence in Sabah, with arrivals reaching a record high of 598,566. With flights to more than 10 Chinese cities now reinstated, Chinese tourists are returning to Sabah.

Hajiji also expressed his satisfaction that Sabah remains a sought-after destination for Chinese visitors, both for leisure and business.

“Sabah offers ample opportunities for investors in green technology, high-tech agriculture, and mixed developments. We are also keen for Chinese investors to explore opportunities in the state’s Blue Economy,” he said.