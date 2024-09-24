NEW YORK, Sept 24 — Malaysia has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in its efforts to aid the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also condemned attempts by certain groups to dismantle UNRWA, stating that such actions would have detrimental effects on Palestinians, particularly in the education and health sectors.

He urged the international community to ensure that UNRWA continues to function as originally intended, for the sake of the younger Palestinian generation affected by prolonged conflict.

“There are efforts to abolish UNRWA... This is a deliberate attempt to weaken Palestine as a whole,” he told the media at the Malaysian Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Monday.

Earlier, he had met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Mohamad welcomed the efforts of major donor countries that have resumed their contributions to UNRWA, following diplomatic efforts by Malaysia and other like-minded nations.

“Thank God, it appears that all the major donor countries have reinstated their contributions so that UNRWA can operate as usual,” he said.

He further emphasised that while Malaysia is not a major donor, it is a strong supporter of UNRWA and will continue to play its part in ensuring the agency fulfils its vital responsibilities to the Palestinian people.

Malaysia announced an additional contribution of US$1 million (RM4.2 million) to UNRWA during the UNRWA Pledging Conference at the United Nations on July 12.

This latest contribution brings Malaysia's total donations to UNRWA to US$5.2 million since November 2023. The donation is in line with Malaysia’s annual commitment of US$200,000 from 2021 to 2025.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also held discussions with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell regarding the current situation in Gaza and global efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Mohamad said Campbell informed him that the United States is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, but acknowledged the significant challenges involved in making it a reality.

“He (Campbell) said it is not easy, but efforts are being made to ensure this ceasefire can be achieved.

“What’s important for us, for me... is that the killing of innocent people in Palestine must stop immediately,” said Mohamad, adding that all nations want the ceasefire to be expedited. — Bernama