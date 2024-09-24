SIBU, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Army confirmed that one of its personnel was killed after being shot in Song district early this morning.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Army Command Public Relations Cell, the personnel was part of a company from the 9th Brigade in Sibu that was conducting training in Song district, around Kanowit-Nanga Dap-Song from September 21 to 29.

“The platoon he was in was resting when they heard the sound of a motorcycle going through a trail near their location at about 2.45am.

“The sound of what they believed was a gunshot rang out in the direction of the motorcycle. Suspicious of the sound, a perimeter inspection was conducted immediately and a personnel who was injured due to the gunshot was discovered,” the Malaysian Army said, adding that the victim was given first aid at the incident location before being rushed to the Song health clinic at 4am and referred to Kapit Hospital for further treatment at about 5am.

The personnel was confirmed dead at 7.43am at Kapit Hospital due to the injuries received and a police report was lodged about the incident.

The army also shared that funeral arrangements would be made after the autopsy is completed and the victim’s next-of-kin who are in Sarikei have been notified.

The army also conveyed its condolences to the victim’s family and reminded the public not to spread any photo or information about the incident due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect to the victim’s family.

Song district police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak had identified the personnel involved as Petrus Linggi Liman, 29, when contacted by Bernama earlier today.

He also revealed that the police had received a call about the shooting at 2.45am and that the police were working towards tracking down the unidentified suspect. — Bernama