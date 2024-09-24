KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia recorded the arrival of 4.5 million Muslim tourists, generating RM14.7 billion last year in revenue, according to Islamic Tourist Centre (ITC) director-general Nizran Noordin.

Speaking while appearing as a guest on Bernama TV ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme today, he said this proved that Muslim-friendly tourism and hospitality have significant economic potential in the country.

According to Nizran, based on data, the global population includes two billion Muslims, with 1.1 billion residing in member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an intergovernmental organisation with 57 Muslim countries worldwide.

In addition, he said there are 255 million Muslims in ASEAN countries and 350 million living in countries where there are a minority.

“The market is huge. Mastercard-CrescentRating (Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI)) projected that in 2028, the travel market will be led by 230 million Muslims, generating spending of USD225 billion (RM987 billion),” he said.

Nizran said to promote the sector, ITC provides Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition for accommodations and approximately 220 Muslim-friendly tourist guides.

Meanwhile, he said ITC is also organising Islamic Tourism Month (ITM) programme from Aug 16 to Sept 30, offering accommodation deals, travel packages, mosque tourism, beauty and spa services, events, and exhibitions, among other things.

More information on the programme can be obtained at www.itm.itc.gov.my. — Bernama