KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Mohd Khairuddin Othman, the director-general of the Community Communications Department (J-Kom), told media representatives to direct their inquiries about his termination to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a brief statement, Khairuddin, who held the position for six months, confirmed his exit but did not provide further details, emphasising that questions should be referred to the minister, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

“It would be best to ask directly and refer to the minister,” he said.

Khairuddin, who previously served two terms as the assemblyman for Paya Jaras from PKR, was appointed as J-Kom director-general on March 1, succeeding Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Agus had resigned from the role last November amid controversy involving an alleged inappropriate conversation between him and another man.