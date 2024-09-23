KOTA BARU, Sept 23 — The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) successfully rescued a tapir that had fallen into a drain in Kampung Padang Bukit, Lubuk Setol, Rantau Panjang yesterday.

Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the animal was believed to have strayed from the Jedok Forest Reserve, located about 30 kilometres from the incident site.

The rescue operation, which took about two hours, was carried out with assistance from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and local villagers.

“Acting on a report, officers from the Kota Baru Perhilitan office arrived at the location around 1pm. The tapir was in stable condition during the rescue and has since been relocated to a suitable habitat.

“The public is advised to be cautious and alert when encountering wildlife and to avoid taking any actions that could pose safety risks,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hafid added that any reports or information about wildlife can be directed to Perhilitan via their hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or through their e-complaint system at www.wildlife.gov.my. — Bernama