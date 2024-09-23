KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Civil group G25 has today questioned why the police did not act on the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) if it had already been involved in investigation with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) since 2019.

The group of former top civil servants again called for a review of the administration of Islam in Malaysia, alleging that such a delay in action because of religious sensitivities have opened room for neglect at the expense of the innocent.

“We must ask: if the police were already involved in February 2019, why was the closing of the GISB welfare homes and removal of the children not done sooner?” the group asked in a statement here.

“We are shocked that it has been over five years since issues surrounding GISB have been known to the authorities without any move to shut them down while investigating.

“This raises serious questions about the systemic failures in our enforcement agencies that allowed for such abuses to persist, and highlights a troubling delay in the execution and administration of justice in our country, especially with regards to the administration of religion,” it added.

G25 had cited a report quoting Jakim Director-General Datin Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, who said that action against GISBH had already begun in February 2019.

In the report, Hakimah said since then there had been 12 meetings, workshops, special task forces, and collaborations with national security agencies such as the National Security Council, Home Ministry, and the police over the matter.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had earlier this month denied that the police had delayed in taking action against GISBH.

He said the police have been investigating 41 police reports over the allegations since 2011, but only made arrests now after receiving credible evidence.

G25 stressed that the impact of these incidents on the children rescued is profound and long-lasting, severely affecting their emotional and psychological development while potentially hindering their ability to lead fulfilling lives.

It also called for the leadership and management of GISBH to be held responsible for allegedly failing to provide a safe environment for these children, in addition to the regulatory bodies that neglected their duty to protect them.

G25 also said that it is joining the Malaysian Bar in backing the formation of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) on the matter, as suggested by Children’s Commissioner Farah Nini Dusuki.