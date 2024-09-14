KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) today rebutted claims that it failed to address issues related to GISB Sdn Bhd and said that action against GISB had began in February 2019.

Jakim director-general Datin Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said action against GISB began in February 2019 and included 12 meetings, workshops, special task forces, and collaborations with national security agencies such as the National Security Council, Home Ministry, and the police, according to a report published in New Straits Times today.

She said a closed-door meeting took place in September 2019 with the chairman of the National Committee on Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) Muzakarah committee, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Jakim experts. The meeting focused on GISB-related issues and explored potential solutions.

In July 2022, Hakimah said another key meeting with national security agencies, including the National Security Council, police, and Home Ministry, addressed coordination on related issues.

“This was followed by discussions and a dialogue in August about allegations of faith deviation, involving the Selangor Religious Council and the Selangor Mufti Department,” she said.

In February last year, she said a special meeting was convened with Jakim’s experts, the police, and former GISB followers.

Most recently, a meeting with GISB’s CEO, Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, was held in February this year to investigate faith, Shariah, and Sufism issues within the group, said Hakimah.

This response comes amid reports that the GISB issue will be presented to the MKI.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated that Jakim would address faith-related concerns and a special committee would be formed to investigate GISB’s doctrines to eliminate deviant teachings.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had earlier claimed in a video that the GISB issue had been raised to Jakim, enforcement authorities and other parties. However, no action had been taken.

On September 11, police rescued 402 children from 20 GISB-connected homes during a raid, leading to 171 arrests.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the children, who are believed to be GISB members’ offspring, had suffered exploitation and abuse.

GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd has denied these allegations and threatened legal action against those defaming the company.

Hakimah said Jakim’s findings would be presented to the MKI and the Cabinet for further action, pending the Council of Rulers’ consent for enforcement at the state level.

She said Jakim remains dedicated to ongoing dialogue, thorough research, and upholding Islamic faith without compromise.