PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — A Universiti Malaya professor has suggested that the flooding across northern states in Peninsular Malaysia on September 18 may have been triggered by the supermoon.

As reported by Utusan Malaysia, Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Zambri Zainuddin, an expert in Islamic astronomy and astrophysics at Universiti Malaya, explained that coastal waters experience higher tides during a supermoon.

“Typically, when a supermoon occurs, the moon is at its closest point to Earth,” he said, adding that the moon’s gravitational pull increases, causing tides to rise more than usual.

He mentioned this in response to Utusan’s inquiry about the possible connection between the supermoon and the unusual flooding in various parts of the country.

According to the professor, on that day, the moon was reported to be relatively close to Earth, at a distance of just 357,486 kilometres during the supermoon, which occurred at 2.34am GMT (10.34am Malaysian time). This was nearer than the year’s first supermoon, observed on August 20, with a recorded distance of 361,970 kilometres.

Mohd Zambri further explained that tidal phenomena have long been closely linked to the moon’s position in relation to Earth.

“When the moon is too close to Earth, large tidal surges can occur, potentially leading to flooding in the affected areas,” he shared with Utusan.

This year, Earth will witness four supermoons. The first, the Sturgeon Moon, occurred on August 20, followed by the Harvest Moon on September 18.

On October 17, the Hunter’s Moon could bring more flooding, as this third supermoon will be even closer to Earth, at a distance of 357,364 kilometres.

Mohd Zambri advised residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for potential impacts in advance.

The final supermoon of the year, known as the Beaver’s Moon, will occur on November 16.

“In Malaysia, many may not know that the supermoon on September 18 was also followed by a partial lunar eclipse at 12.45pm,” the professor was quoted as saying.

However, he noted that the phenomenon, which lasted four hours and six minutes, could not be observed by Malaysians as the moon was below the horizon.

Flooded homes in Jitra, Kedah on September 19. — Bernama pic

On September 17, heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across the northern states of Kedah, Penang, Perak, and Perlis, leading to numerous reports of fallen trees and flash floods. Penang’s coast was pounded by massive waves, and in Kuala Perlis, a ferry carrying 567 passengers ran aground due to strong winds, just 0.5 nautical miles from shore.