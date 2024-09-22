MELAKA, Sept 22 — A total of 285 items related to the teachings of al-Arqam, a cult movement declared deviant by the National Fatwa Council in 1994, were discovered during raids on 19 premises linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Melaka, yesterday.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that among the items seized during the ‘Op Global’ operations, which began at 5am and concluded at 5pm, were 12 photographs of al-Arqam’s founder, Ashaari Muhammad, known among his followers as ‘Abuya’.

“Also seized were 138 books related to al-Arqam, which have been banned in the state, including ‘Aurad Muhammadiyah’, the ‘Zikir Aurad Muhammadiyah’ table, a diary documenting the teachings of al-Arqam, and 33 compact discs associated with these teachings,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said in addition that seven mobile phones, a laptop, two computer sets, a hard disk, a Wi-Fi device, and other items, including an al-Arqam turban, were also seized.

The operation involved 72 officers and personnel from various government agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police and the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIM), and successfully rescued 19 children.

In addition, authorities detained 11 individuals — three men and eight women, aged 18 to 45 — on suspicion of continuing to practice the teachings of al-Arqam, which were declared deviant in the state in 1994 and 2006.

“All suspects have been taken into custody, for documentation and further investigation, while those aged 18 and under were placed in a welfare home under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he noted.

He emphasised that the raids were conducted by JAIM in accordance with the Syariah Offences Enactment (Melaka) 1991; Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Melaka) 2002; Family Law (State of Melaka) 2002, and Control Enactment Religious Schools (Melaka) Regulations 2002. — Bernama