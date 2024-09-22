KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Items seized during the fourth phase of Op Global, conducted by the police and several agencies including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), could serve as supporting evidence in determining the faith status of followers of GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Jakim director-general Datin Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said this evidence would form the basis of a report to be discussed and decided upon in the upcoming session of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) from Sept 24 to 26.

“The MKI Muzakarah’s decision regarding the doctrine of the GISBH group will serve as a guide for state religious authorities in issuing fatwas, facilitating the prosecution of the group’s teachings in the Syariah Court,” she said in a statement on Jakim’s official Facebook page.

Hakimah said Jakim appreciates the cooperation of all agencies involved, particularly the police, in helping them compile evidence for the investigation into GISBH.

“We also extend our gratitude to state Islamic religious departments for their continuous cooperation to ensure the determination of the faith and syariah status of GISBH followers can be done conclusively.

“Under the direction of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Jakim remains committed to ensuring that the Islamic faith and syariah adherence in Malaysia align with the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,” she said.

She stressed that any efforts threatening the purity of Islamic teachings would be addressed through the collaboration of all parties.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that several pamphlets containing elements believed to be contradictory to Islamic teachings, along with items deemed superstitious, were seized at GISBH-related premises across Peninsular Malaysia.

Among the items seized in Kelantan, Melaka and Penang were six books suspected to be linked to Al Arqam, a movement declared deviant by the National Fatwa Council in 1994. — Bernama